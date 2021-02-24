Vico Sotto named 'anticorruption champion' by US State Department

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto delivers his speech after the flag ceremony on his first day as mayor at the Pasig City Hall on July 1, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has been named by the US State Department as among the world's anticorruption champions.

Sotto is among a dozen individuals given the International Anticorruption Champions Award, which was launched by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "recognize individuals who have demonstrated leadership, courage, and impact in preventing, exposing, and combating corruption."

The 31-year-old local chief executive "is a standard-bearer for a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize anticorruption and transparency initiatives in their election campaigns and in office," the agency said in a statement released Tuesday.

Sotto first entered public service as a city councilor in Pasig in 2016. He ran for mayor in the 2019 polls and dethroned the Eusebio family, which has held the Pasig mayoralty for nearly 3 decades.

On social media, Sotto has accumulated followers drawn to his fresh take on politics.

The other anticorruption champions are:

Ardian Dvorani, judge and member of the Justice Appointments Council of Albania

Diana Salazar, attorney general of Ecuador

Sophia Pretrick of investigative advisor for the compliance investigation division of the Pohnpei State Auditor of the Federated States of Micronesia

Juan Francisco Sandoval Alfaro, chief of the Special Prosecutors Office Against Corruption and Impunity in Guatemala

brahima Kalil Gueye, chair and cofounder of the non-governmental organization Organization for Positive Change in Guinea

Anjali Bhardwaj, an active member of the Right to Information Movement in India

Dhuha A. Mohammed, director general for electronic payments at the Central Bank of Iraq

Bolot Temirov, investigative journalist and editor-in-chief of Factcheck.kg of the Kyrgyz Republic

Mustafa Abdullah Sanalla, chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation

Francis Ben Kaifala, commissioner of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission

Ruslan Ryaboshapka, former prosecutor general of Ukraine

"The State Department continues to stand by citizens around the world calling for transparent, accountable governments. We proudly recognize these international champions of anticorruption and all those who have taken a stand against corruption," the US State Department said.

