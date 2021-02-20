‘Pera ng taumbayan ’yun:’ Vico Sotto tells Alex Gonzaga why he shuns self-promotion

Alex Gonzaga serves ‘biko’ and ‘buko’ to Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto during their interview, as seen in the actress’ February 20 vlog. YouTube: Alex Gonzaga Official

MANILA — Armed with joke complaints and humorous questions, Alex Gonzaga instead got serious answers from Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, as the actress-comedienne visited his office in the latest episode of her YouTube vlog.

Gonzaga’s tour of the Pasig City Hall doubled as an interview with Sotto on a range of topics, from the local government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, road congestion, to disaster monitoring.

Asked how he handles “bashers” or critics on social media, Sotto said, “Dapat hindi ka masyado maapektuhan, pero sa isang banda, naniniwala ako, as a public servant, tinitingnan ko rin ‘yung feedback.”

When they entered Sotto’s office — their last stop in the tour — Gonzaga mentioned that she rarely saw photos of the first-term mayor on display, if at all.

“Hindi ako mahilig sa mga picture ko,” Sotto explained. “Atsaka, pag project ng LGU, bawal maglagay ng malaking pangalan ko. Bawal ‘yun. Kasi pera ng taumbayan iyon, e. Bakit ako maglalagay ng pangalan ko?”

“Ang ibig ko lang sabihin, wala tayong utang na loob sa mga politiko. Puwede tayo magpasalamat na, ‘Maganda ‘yung proyekto, maganda ‘yung programa.’ Pero wala tayong utang na loob. Iba ‘yun.”

Gonzaga also brought up personal topics, including Sotto’s relationship with his celebrity parents, screen veterans Vic Sotto and Connie Reyes.

“Medyo natakot sila para sa akin,” he said of their reaction to his running for mayor in 2019. “Pero kahit ganoon ‘yung feeling nila, talagang very supportive sila. Suwerte ako na ‘yung parents ko, very down-to-earth din.”

Sotto, 31, was also asked whether he is hoping to find a “first lady,” or a romantic partner. His oft-repeated, matter-of-fact answer: “Sa ngayon, hindi naman priority ‘yan. Lalo noong nag-pandemic, wala ka nang time. Focus muna tayo sa trabaho.”

