After going through protocol, Pasig Mayor's ma Coney Reyes vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA— Veteran actress Coney Reyes received her coronavirus vaccine on Saturday after going through protocol, days after her son, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, said there was no preferential treatment in the city's vaccination program amid controversy over vaccination line skippers in other parts of the country.

On her Instagram account, Reyes, 67, uploaded a photo of her holding a sign that read: “I got vaccinated.”

Last week, the Pasig Mayor denied special treatment in the city’s vaccination program, revealing that even her senior citizen mother followed the right process. Senior citizens are among top priorities in the vaccination program.

"Nanay ko nga mismo hindi pa nababakunahan. 67 years old po ang nanay ko, may comorbidities din po siya... Walang palakasan, dumaan po sa tamang proseso. Nag-fill up siya ng form. Hinihingi pa nga niya sa 'kin 'yung link, sabi ko, 'Ma, tingnan mo na lang sa PIO,'" Sotto said.

Should i skip the line cause my brother is a Mayor? pic.twitter.com/QKs8zO1GSd — LA Mumar (@LA_Mumar) April 13, 2021

Sotto’s brother, LA Mumar, also shared that his family, even though related to the mayor, did not skip the line to get vaccinated.

“I rarely post anything political but to all of you asking/wondering why my wife and I have NOT BEEN VACCINATED YET since my brother is the Mayor. My mom didn't skip the line. Vico didn't skip the line. Why would I?” Mumar said on his Twitter account.

He also highlighted moral values over illegal activities, setting a good example to his three sons.

“Shouldn't we hold on to our values more, when things are difficult? What will I tell my children? It's OK to do something illegal because it's convenient? My 3 boys are watching me, people around are watching, and most importantly, God is, too,” Mumar added.

Since last month, Pasig has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to medical frontliners, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities on a per schedule basis.

