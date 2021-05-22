LOOK: Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto gets 1st vaccine dose vs COVID-19

Photo from Vico Sotto's Facebook page

MANILA—Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Saturday said he received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

The local chief executive said he is the 57,858th Pasig City resident who has been vaccinated against the disease, as he is part of the A1 priority sector for the country's inoculation rollout.

"Ilang linggo na rin akong kinukulit ng Vaccination Team natin na magpabakuna na. . . Gusto ko naman talagang magpabakuna, pero lagi kong naiisip na may mga mas dapat unahin na high risk, katulad ng seniors," Sotto explained in a Facebook post.

(Our vaccination team had urged me to get vaccinated. I really want to get vaccinated but I was reminded of the people who need to be vaccinated first, such as senior citizens.)

He added that he got vaccinated against the respiratory disease to protect himself and the people he is interacting with as a public official.

As of Friday, Pasig has recorded 28,670 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 526 of which are considered active cases.

The city, meanwhile, has tallied 799 deaths due to the virus.

The Philippines is pushing to inoculate at least 108,000 people daily in the capital region and other highly-developed areas to attain herd immunity by November.

As of May 18, the government has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began in March.

Of this figure, more than 786,000 were second doses. The number of fully vaccinated Filipinos is still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.

