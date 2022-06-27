Reelected Senator Risa Hontiveros takes her oath of office before outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo. Hontiveros was accompanied by her 3 daughters. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday passed the leadership of the opposition to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who said she would help boost economic recovery and fight disinformation.

Hontiveros, who ran for reelection in the May 9 elections under the Akbayan party, is now the highest elected official from the opposition, Robredo noted when she administered the lawmaker's oath of office.

"[Noong] alam na natin ‘yung resulta ng eleksyon, tinext ko si Senator Risa. Sabi ko kay Senator Risa, 'Ikaw na ‘yung lider namin. Kaya please know na nasa likod mo lang kami. Nasa likod mo lang kami, tutulong kung kailan mo kami kailangan,'" said Robredo.

(When we learned of the election result, I texted Senator Risa. I told her, 'You are now our leader, so please know we have your back. We will help whenever you need us.)

"Uulitin ko ‘yun ngayon, Sen. Risa, na you are now the highest elected official sa oposisyon and lahat kami masaya na ikaw ‘yung natitirang humahawak ng ating bandila," she continued.

(We're all happy that you were the one who remained to raise our flag.)

Hontiveros said she would continue her advocacies at the Senate, including efforts on COVID-19 response and other health initiatives.

“We will help spur economic growth and restore healthcare services disrupted by the pandemic. As promised, we will facilitate and increase of budgets for agencies integral to our recovery initiatives. Tuloy pa rin ang ating adbokasiya para sa Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay,” Hontiveros said.

(Our advocacy continues for healthy life and livelihood.)

She added that she would resist against false information and fight for constitutionally guaranteed freedoms such as freedom of expression, of assembly, and of the press.

“We will fight back harder, against rumors, lies, propaganda, and fake news. Let me make this even clearer: this is a stern warning to all the dubious characters in the fake news universe: This time, we will not let your reckless disregard for truth slander our democracy—our country— ever again,” Hontiveros.

Before Hontiveros took her oath, Robredo also administered the oath of office of re-elected Iloilo Board Member Jason Gonzales, who has been a supporter of the initiatives of the Office of the Vice President.

Robredo, who steps down on June 30, is set to lead a non-government organization, the Angat Buhay Foundation.

