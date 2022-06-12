Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said she hopes her successor will continue the projects her office started.

Robredo said in her radio program that they are "positively conducting" transition meetings with the team of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Sana iyong mga nasimulan ay ituloy pa rin. Nagkaroon na ng several transition meetings. Okay naman. Receptive naman iyong team na papasok," she said.

(I hope what we started will be continued. We've had several transition meetings. They were okay. The incoming team is receptive.)

She also assured that Duterte-Carpio's administration will continue her medical assistance programs.

Robredo returned to her radio program a month after the May 9 polls, with only 18 days left in her tenure before leaving office on June 30.

She lost to former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in the presidential race.

The outgoing Vice President also noted that preparations are in place for "Angat Buhay" NGO, which is expected to be formally launched on July 1.

"Undergoing registration na ang Angat Buhay NGO. Sana by July 1, okay na. Pero siyempre, gusto natin above board lahat," she said.

(The Angat Buhay NGO is undergoing registration. We hope that everything will be okay by July 1. But of course, we want everything to be above board.)

Since it will no longer be under any government office, Angat Buhay will be depending on volunteer donations for its budget.

Robredo also maintained that her pro-people advocacy will continue on, even when she is no longer in any government position.

"Sa trabaho, wala namang pagbabago. Siguro ang mawawala sa akin ay ang ceremonial functions ko. Sa advocacy, parehas pa rin. Mami-miss ko ang mga tao sa OVP," she said.

(Nothing's going to change in my job. What I will probably lose are my ceremonial functions. But in terms of my advocacy, it will stay the same. I will miss everyone in the OVP.)

- report from Kate Sarmiento

FROM THE ARCHIVES: