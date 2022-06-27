PNP on alert for Marcos Jr. inauguration

MANILA — The entire Philippine National Police (PNP) has been placed on alert ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the public should expect "more stringent measures" as Marcos' inauguration nears.

All police officers are "all systems go" for the event, especially at the National Museum where the oath-taking ceremony will be held, Fajardo said.

A gun ban is also in effect in Metro Manila until July 2.

"May mga contingent na po tayo na pulis from PRO-3 and PRO-4A at sila ay magpapatupad ng border control," Fajardo said.

(We have police contingents from Regions 3 and 4-A that will impose border control.)

She added that as of writing, there has been no application for rally permits or a list of viewing areas from local government units.

"Kasama sa babantayan ay iyong mga concerts starting 6 p.m. onwards, kasama iyan sa preparations," Fajardo said.

(We will also be securing the concerts by 6 p.m. onwards. That is part of the preparations.)

Simulation exercises, including convoy runs, are also being conducted.

The PNP earlier said that it will deploy about 6,000 personnel to secure Marcos' inauguration.

ONLINE PROTESTS

Meanwhile, protesters from the group Bayan rejected the PNP's suggestion to hold online protests instead of physical rallies on June 30.

According to Bayan Secretary General Renato Reyes, online space has also become limited for activist groups following the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) order to block websites allegedly linked to communist rebels.

“It is so hypocritical and stupid for the PNP to call on groups to hold online protests instead of physical protests on June 30, when the State has sought to block our very presence online,” Reyes said.

Reyes added that the protest to be conducted on inauguration day will center on the soaring fuel prices which has been affecting consumers.

“The incoming regime appears more interested in revising history than in revising flawed economic policies. It is for this reason that protests on June 30 at Liwasang Bonifacio will push through,” Reyes said.

—with reports from Raffy Santos and Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

