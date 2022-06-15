PNP to impose gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio were proclaimed by Congress on Wednesday as winners of the May 9 presidential and vice-presidential elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will impose gun bans in Metro Manila and Davao City for the separate inaugurations of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

In a statement Wednesday, PNP Director for Operations MGen. Valeriano De Leon said the gun bans will be implemented "to maximize the security coverage" for the oath-taking ceremonies, which will be held separately on June 19 for Duterte and June 30 for Marcos Jr.

PNP to implement gun ban in Metro Manila and Davao City ahead of the respective inaugurations of President elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President elect Sara Duterte. @ABSCBNNews — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) June 15, 2022

The gun ban will take effect from June 16 to 21 in Davao City and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, the PNP said.

"The suspension covers the period of full preparations, deployment and implementations of the security measures for the oath-taking events of the two highest ranking officials of the country,” De Leon said.

The PNP noted that it will confiscate the firearms of gun ban violators, while registered gun owners may see their Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) revoked, on top of the other charges that may be filed against them.

DEPLOYMENT

Meanwhile, the PNP said that it will deploy more than 9,000 police personnel to secure Marcos' and Duterte's inaugurations.

At least 3,700 police officers will be deployed for Duterte's inauguration on June 19, while another 6,000 will be sent to Marcos' oath-taking rites on June 30.

“The security plans are ready. I just made some suggestions on the aspect of reliable communication lines and some specifics based on my experience in handling big events,” De Leon said.

As of writing, De Leon also noted that no rally permit has been given to any group, saying that police "will not allow unruly and unauthorized rallies."

However, there will be designated freedom parks for the protesters.

Marcos will be formally sworn into the presidency at the National Museum, while Duterte will be inaugurated as vice president along San Pedro Street in Davao City.

—with report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

