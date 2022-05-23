Sara: VP inauguration to be held along Davao City's San Pedro Street

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio is welcomed on stage during the UniTeam's Miting De Avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said that her oath-taking ceremony is being planned to be held along San Pedro Street in Davao City on June 19.

In an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio, Duterte-Carpio said that her inauguration, which will be held near the city hall, is open to the public.

"Wala tay gi-consider nga laing lugar, Davao City lang gyud," she said.

(We did not consider other venues, only Davao City.)

"Davaoeños helped me and taught me so many things and made me the public servant that I am today. I want to give that honor to Davaoeños that they will witness my oathtaking," she added.

San Pedro Street in Davao City, where Sara Duterte-Carpio plans to have her inauguration as the 15th vice president on June 19, 2022.





The outgoing Davao City mayor bared that she has created a transition team that will reach out to the office of outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo after her proclamation.

Duterte-Carpio did not confirm whether her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, will be attending her inauguration or not, saying that they have not been sending invitations yet.

"Wala pa ta nag-send og invitation kay wala pa ta'y details sa event. It's difficult na mag-send out og invitations karon na walay detalye," she said.

(We have not sent invitations yet because we do not have the details of the event. It's difficult to send out invitations now with no details.)

Duterte-Carpio said that June 19 is only a temporary date and could be moved depending on the day of her official proclamation.

She earlier said that she wanted to take her oath as the 15th vice president on June 19 so she can attend the inauguration of her running mate, presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., on June 30.

In a press conference Monday, Marcos said his camp is still looking for a venue for his inauguration since Quirino Grandstand in Manila remains to host a COVID-19 facility.

Both chambers of Congress have been preparing to conduct this week the canvassing of votes for President and Vice President in the May 9 elections.

Unofficial tally shows Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, who ran in tandem, to have won the elections.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO: