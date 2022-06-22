Gov't blocks CPP-NPA websites, independent media

The National Telecommunications Commission has ordered internet services providers to block websites affiliated with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front as well as sites by progressive groups and independent media.
"You are hereby directed to effect the immediate blocking of the reported websites found to be affiliated to and are supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations," a memorandum issued by Commissioner Gamalier Cordoba to internet service providers read.
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon earlier asked NTC to block access to websites of the CPP-NPA-NDF as well as progressive groups and independent media like Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly.
He cited previous Anti-Terrorism Council resolutions designating CPP-NPA-NDF and some of its alleged members as terrorists.
Designation is a unilateral act on the part of the ATC, upheld by the Supreme Court.
No reasons were mentioned in Esperon’s request why websites of progressive groups and independent media were included in NTC request but Esperon's letter referred to them as “affiliated to and are supporting these terrorists and terrorist organizations.”
As of posting, the websites of both PAMALAKAYA and Bulatlat are now inaccessible.
In a series of tweets, Bulatlat rejected its inclusion in Esperon’s list of websites for blocking, calling it a violation of its right to publish and of public’s right to free press and freedom of expression.
"Since June 17, our subscribers using Smart/PLDT as their ISP informed us that they cannot access our website, prompting us to reach out to the IT company to inquire about the incident," it said.
"Bulatlat, the longest-running and award-winning online media outfit and the authority in human rights reporting in the Philippines, condemns this brazen violation of our right to publish, and of the public’s right to free press and free expression," it said.
“Why are the powers that be so afraid of our truth-telling?”
