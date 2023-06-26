Bids taken for motorcycle plates amid depleting stocks

A motorcycle rider negotiates with a potential customer during rush hour near the LRT Monumento station in Caloocan City on January 11, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) opened bids for the production of motorcycle license plates as supplies are expected to run out this June and July.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Officer-in-Charge Hector Villacorta said that the demand for motorcycles currently outpaces the available supply of license plates.

Only one out of three bidders, Trojan-Tonnjes Philippines Inc Joint Venture, passed the early stage of the procurement process for the motorcycle plates and RFID stickers.

The passing bidder has yet to undergo other steps such as post-qualification evaluation and proof of concept.

Meanwhile, the Bids and Awards Committee stated that the other two bidders may still file a motion of reconsideration.

The project includes the delivery of 11.5 million pieces of blank plates, including those with color strips.

Initial delivery of 1.65 million pieces is expected within 90 days from the company’s receipt of the "Notice to Proceed."

Trojan-Tonnjes Philippines Inc Joint Venture posted a bid pegged at P3.9 billion, which is 25 percent lower than DOTr’s estimate of P5.2 billion.

Aside from the motorcycle vehicle blank plates, the project will also include the supply of RFID stickers, hot stamping foil, thermal transfer ribbons, carton boxes, and plastic bags.

In 2018, the same joint venture companies bagged the license plates project under LTO.

In late April, LTO warned that there will be a motorcycle plates shortage this month.

Under the DOTr special order, procurement transactions that exceed P50 million will be handled by the DOTr Central Office.