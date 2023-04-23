Motorcycle riders build up on the heavily congested traffic in EDSA in Makati City on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday announced that all new motorcycle registrations will have a validity of 3 years.

In a statement, LTO said the validity extension also covers motorcycles with engine displacements of 200cc and below.

Under existing provisions, only motorcycles with engine displacements of 201cc above were eligible for an initial 3-year registration, while motorcycles with smaller engines had registrations that were only valid for a year.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said the new policy was among his agency's measures to speed up processes and ease the public's transactions with them.

"Hindi natin nakikitang magkakaroon ng problema sa roadworthiness ang mga motorsiklong may tatlong taong rehistro dahil ang mga ito naman ay bagong sasakyan," Tugade said.

(We haven't seen any problems in terms of motorcycles with three-year registrations since these are new vehicles.)

"Kami sa LTO ay naniniwalang ang hakbang na ito'y makakatulong sa maraming drayber na nagpapa-rehistro ng bagong motorsiklo para magamit sa kanilang hanapbuhay o trabaho," he added.

(We at LTO believe that this step would be a big help to drivers registering their new motorcycles to use for their livelihoods.)

LTO data showed that 2 million new motorcycles with engine displacements of 200cc and below were set to be registered in 2023.

"These will be the principal beneficiaries of the new policy," the LTO said.

"Magpapatuloy po ang pag-aaral sa mga umiiral na polisiya at panuntunan. Kung kailangan po itong baguhin tungo sa ikagaganda ng sistema ay handa po namin itong gawin," Tugade also said.

(We will continue studying existing polices and regulations. We are ready to change any policies to improve our system, if necessary.)