

MANILA -- Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday called out the Land Transportation Office (LTO) over its being "notorious" for "delivering short of what is expected" by the public amid the current shortage in license plates and cards.

"From license cards to motorcycle plates and car plates, the LTO has earned a notorious reputation of delivering short of what is expected... Binabayaran ng motorista ang plaka at lisensya. Hindi katanggap-tanggap na sa huli, ang solusyon ay papel na kanya-kanyang imprenta," said Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services panel.

Drivers’ licenses in the country will be printed on paper, for now.

The LTO previously cited a thinning supply of plastic cards across their offices nationwide.

The agency has said its current stock of plastic cards, which is now only at 147,000, was expected to last until the end of the month.

According to Poe, LTO should have conducted a "thorough planning and estimation" to avert the shortage.

"It can't always tell our people to rely on DIY and band-aid measures, which pose security risks and are prone to abuse," she said.

"Hindi dapat taumbayan ang pinahihirapan sa sitwasyon na hindi naman nila kasalanan," Poe added.