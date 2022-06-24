Members of the Reception Custody and Safekeeping Group inspect sealed boxes containing Certificates of Canvass (CoC) from Batanes at the Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received 113 vote-buying concerns in this year's elections, all of which have already been acted upon, an election official said.

Acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the figure was as of June 23, 2022.

A total of 17 election offense cases have so far been docketed before the Comelec's Law Department. This refers to verified complaint-affidavits for vote-buying and selling.

Laudiangco said all 17 are undergoing preliminary investigation.

The Comelec earlier activated its "Task Force Kontra Bigay" ahead of this year's May elections to respond to vote-buying or vote selling concerns.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising "money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election" is prohibited.

Another definition under the law is: any person, association, corporation, group or community who solicits or receives, directly or indirectly, any expenditure or promise of any office or employment, public or private, for any of the foregoing considerations.

Any person found guilty of any election offense under the Code shall be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years.

In addition, the guilty party shall be sentenced to suffer disqualification to hold public office and deprivation of the right to vote.

RELATED VIDEO