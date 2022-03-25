MANILA - Malacañang on Friday reminded candidates in the upcoming May elections that vote-buying and vote-selling are against the law, as local campaigning began today.

Acting Palace deputy spokesperson Kris Ablan urged Filipino voters to reject vote-buying.

"The Palace reminds the Filipino people that vote-buying and vote-selling are prohibited acts under the Omnibus Election Code," Ablan said in a press briefing.

"So, bawal pong tumanggap at bawal din po bumili ng boto. Anyone found guilty of these prohibited acts under the Omnibus Election Code will face penalties of imprisonment and fine. So iyon po ang stand po natin," he added.

(It is prohibited to buy and sell votes. That is our stand.)

The Palace's statement came amid reports that some candidates were handing out envelopes with money during campaign sorties.

The candidates present in a Laguna rally denied it was vote-buying, saying they were only giving out the allowance for local workers. Another incident in Cavite was supposedly just a cash incentive for those who played during a game.

The poll body has created a task force against vote buying and has ordered its field personnel to investigate reports, according to Comelec commissioner George Garcia.

The country will hold its national and local elections on May 9.