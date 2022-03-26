Supporters gather before a proclamation rally on March 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA— Election watchdogs have expressed dismay over the lack of action over alleged vote-buying incidents during campaign sorties, as well as the intensifying disinformation on social media, with only months left before the national polls.

Reports on alleged vote-buying incidents surfaced recently as some were caught handing out money envelopes to politicians' supporters, or openly distributing cash to individuals present during sorties, which some considered as financial aid to beneficiaries.

A reelectionist in Cavite also handed out cash prizes to members of the audience who participated in their games during the rally.

For election lawyer Emil Marañon III, these all can be considered as a form of vote-buying, noting that the electorate can distinguish what the cash aid really means.

"'Yung sa akin klaro na palusot kasi ano ang option nila kundi magpalusot... Ang punto ko dito simple lang... kung namimigay ka ng pera in a context of a campaign, that is already vote-buying — period," Marañon said in an interview on Teleradyo.

"Regardless kung ano pa ang sabihin mo na porke't naaksidente magbigay ng ayuda doon. Alam naman ng bayan na vote-buying 'yan at klarong klaro naman sa taumbayan na palusot lang yan," he explained.

LENTE Executive Director Ona Caritos, meanwhile, noted that vote-buying will only stop when candidates and patrons get punished for it.

Caritos said that of the reports they received in recent years, no complainant pushed through. This is why the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) vote-buying task force is important, as this would also help them focus on these incidents, she said.

"For the longest time, kaya lang naman namamayagpag ang vote-buying sa bansa natin tuwing election, walang takot eh, walang nasasampolan, walang nakakasuhan," Caritos said during the same interview.

"Whenever we follow-up doon sa mga gustong magsampa ng kaso, laging nawawalan ng interes o takot."

For political analyst Maria Ela Atienza, this scheme will remain effective in areas where a huge chunk of voters need money. She added that despite this, people still have their own voting preference.

She cited studies indicating that voters accept money for various reasons, including their need for cash or because it was the only time a candidate noticed them.

"Napakaepektibo sa mga lugar na kailangan ng mga tao ang pera, lalo na sa ngayon ang mga nawalan ng trabaho. Malaking insulto din yan sa prinsipyo natin," Atienza said.

"Kahit sabihin natin na maliit ang pera na 'yan para sa atin na regular ang trabaho, malaking bagay ang P100, P500, o kahit P50," she noted.

Malacañang has reminded candidates in the upcoming May elections that vote-buying and vote-selling are against the law, as local campaigning began Friday.

"So, bawal pong tumanggap at bawal din po bumili ng boto. Anyone found guilty of these prohibited acts under the Omnibus Election Code will face penalties of imprisonment and fine. So iyon po ang stand po natin," acting deputy Palace spokesperson Kris Ablan said in a press briefing.

DISINFORMATION

With candidates shifting to social media for their campaigns, disinformation networks also grew, research showed.

Based on Agence France-Presse's monitoring with local fact-checking groups, election-related misinformation focused primarily between presidential aspirants Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Misleading information were in favor of late dictator's son Marcos Jr., while Robredo was at the receiving end of negative campaigns.

Caritos said, however, that no study has so far shown that social media campaigning translates to votes but noted its importance.

"Yan pa rin ay isang paraan ng pagpapakilala ng mga kandidato para sa mga botante at napakahalaga din niyan para sa mga walang pera na makapag-ikot ikot lalo na sa mga national candidates," she said.

Atienza said fact-checking initiatives are relevant to correct misleading claims on social media.

Comelec is reportedly working with Facebook's parent company Meta to fight election-related misinformation in the lead-up of the May polls, but some observers said the poll body is not doing enough to stop fake news.

Marañon said an internal mechanism should be in place in Facebook and Twitter to stop disinformation from spreading, given the platforms' influence in news gathering.

"While we would argue na limited ang puwedeng maabot ng social media or limited number ng population natin ang mayroong internet... yung social media ang nagde-define kung ano ang maririnig a radio and TV. Mayroong reverberating effect," he said.

"As with all other things, new animal ang social media, hindi natin alam paano ita-tackle ito... marami pa tayong dapat pag-usapan sa social media, marami pa tayong dapat pag-aralan pagdating sa social media and elections."

While social media can influence voters at some extent, translating votes still happen offline and on the ground, noted Caritos.

Carotos said people still rely on their social circles and family members for their voting preference.

"Paalala lang... huwag natin kakalimutan ang inner circle... patuloy pa rin natin kausapin ang ating kaibigan, kapamilya, lalo na yung ating tito, tita o lolo, lola kasi may pag-aaral na sila ang may access sa disinformation, misinformation," she said.

"Kung wala silang access, yung kanilang version ng katotohanan ay base lamang doon sa napapanood nila or nababasa sa iba't ibang online platforms... wag natin kalimutan na aside sa online platforms, makipag-usap din tayo sa ating kaibigan at kapamilya."

— With a report from Agence France-Presse