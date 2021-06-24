Noynoy Aquino's remains cremated; burial on Saturday - Aquino family

MANILA - The remains of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III have been cremated at the Heritage Park in Taguig on Thursday afternoon, his family confirmed.

Kris Aquino, Noynoy's youngest sister, confirmed the development to the media, hours after the family organized the wake for their brother.

A mass will be held in Ateneo de Manila University on Friday, while his burial will be on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park, beside their parents and democracy icons Benigno and Corazon, she said.

Kris Aquino said that their family made the decision to prevent a super spreader event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cremation is already finished... On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents in Manila Memorial. Ganun kasimple lang. Sana maintindihan niyo na we did not think it would happen this soon. We are just trying our best na hindi magkaroon ng super spreader event," Kris said.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng mga nagpapadala ng kanilang mga condolences," she added, expressing her gratitude to Malacanang and President Rodrigo Duterte.

The former President was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City earlier in the day, but was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

He was 61.

Aquino, a bachelor all his life, always had his sisters by his side through milestones in his political career.