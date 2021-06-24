International community mourns former President Noynoy Aquino's death

President Benigno S. Aquino III salutes to the flags during the arrival honors for the 116th Anniversary of the Philippine Navy (PN) at the Open Grounds of the Headquarters, Naval Forces West (NFW), Naval Station Carlito Cunanan in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Tuesday (May 27, 2014). Robert Viñas, Malacañang Photo Bureau

MANILA - The international community on Thursday mourned the death of former Philippine President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, and noted his contribution on strengthening foreign relations under his leadership.

In a tweet, John Law, Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in Manila, expressed his gratitude to Aquino, known as PNoy to Filipinos, for continued partnership with the US, noting that his death was "heartbreaking."

"On behalf of the US Embassy, I offer our deepest condolences to former President Benigno Aquino III’s family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time. We are saddened by President Aquino’s passing and will always be thankful for our partnership," said Law.

Aquino, who served as President from 2010 until 2016, was well-regarded by the US government, which helped his administration beef up Manila's modest military capacities in the face of a confrontation with China over the contested South China Sea.

Germany's embassy in Manila was also saddened by Aquino's death, saying he was a "great friend" to their country.

The embassy recalled Aquino's state visit in Germany in September 2014, which "marked an important milestone" for the two nations.

"During his visit... several bilateral agreements and exchanges of notes in the spheres of social security, trade and education were signed at a ceremony held in the German Federal Foreign Office," the embassy said in a statement.

The European Union expressed its sympathies as well to the Aquino family, noting that the EU-Philippines Partnership Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was signed during his term.

The EU Delegation and 🇪🇺family in Manila express their condolences to the Aquino family and the whole nation on the passing of former President Benigno Noynoy Aquino III.

Fond memories of his visit to Brussels in 2014.

We mourn a friend who pushed for deepening of our relations. pic.twitter.com/O8Si265d1a — EUinthePhilippines🇪🇺🇵🇭 (@EUinthePH) June 24, 2021

Australia's ambassador to Manila Steven Robinson offered his condolences to the Aquinos, and remembered PNoy's visit to Australia in 2012.

"While the Philippines mourns his loss, we remember fondly his State Visit to Australia in 2012 and the legacy of partnership and bayanihan we shared," Robinson said.

Aquino passed away early Thursday at a hospital in Quezon City due to a renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to his family. He was 61.

The country's 15th President had been largely silent and out of public eye since the end of his term, despite repeated criticism from his successor, President Rodrigo Duterte.

It was under the Aquino administration when the Philippines brought China to the arbitral tribunal over its vast claims in the

South China Sea.

Manila's victory against Beijing was announced in July 2016 after Duterte had assumed power. Duterte, who pursued friendly ties with China, has called the ruling a mere piece of paper.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News; Reuters

RELATED VIDEO

