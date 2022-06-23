Grade 3 teacher Analyn Vila interacts with her students attending their online class at the Ricardo P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Taguig City on December 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an expanded career progression system for public school teachers, Malacañang said Thursday.

Duterte’s Executive Order No. 174, signed a few days before he steps down from office, orders the revision and updating the system of career progression for public school teachers that is "anchored on the achievement of qualifications and standards for teachers and school administrators."

This, the Chief Executive said in his order, aims "to provide more opportunities for professional growth and career advancements, and ensure that teachers are consistently motivated in providing quality education to learners.”

Under the expanded career progression system, the Classroom Teaching Career Line shall be as follows:

Master Teacher I

Master Teacher II

Master Teacher III

Master Teacher IV

Master Teacher V

Meanwhile, the School Administration Career Line shall be as follows:

School Principal I

School Principal II

School Principal III

School Principal IV

School Principal V

According to the EO, teaching professionals shall be required to attain the minimum qualifications and proficiency levels before advancing to the positions of Master Teacher I and School Principal 1.

The positions in the classroom teaching career line, meanwhile, shall be equivalent to the school administration career line as follows:

Master Teacher V - School Principal IV

Master Teacher IV - School Principal III

Master Teacher III - School Principal II

Master Teacher II - School Principal I

The switching from one career line to another shall be allowed, “provided that the individual possesses all the necessary qualifications and expected competencies for the other career line,” the order stated.

Duterte also ordered the creation of additional titles. These will be included in the index of occupational services, salary grades, and occupational groups.

Teacher IV

Teacher V

Teacher VI

Teacher VII

Master Teacher V

The Civil Service Commission, Department of Budget and Management, DepEd, and Professional Regulation Commission are ordered to jointly formulate and issue the rules and regulations necessary for the effective implementation of the order within 90 days from its effectivity.

