Several children gather around retired teacher Delfin Angeles as he helps them with their school lessons. Photo courtesy of his daughter Carmela Angeles

MANILA — Delfin Angeles, a retired teacher of the Philippine Science High School (Pisay), has delighted netizens by teaching kids in his neighborhood in Santa Ana, Manila.

Photos of Angeles, 66, teaching children sitting by the sidewalk in Manila went viral when he posted about his experience earlier this month.

In a Zoom interview on Wednesday, Angeles told ABS-CBN News that he did not expect he would continue teaching after his retirement last year, when he initially planned to just pursue his gardening hobby.

But as he watered plants lined up outside his house, several children from his neighborhood swarmed around him, asking him about the names of the plants.

Angeles engaged with the kids, sharing his extensive knowledge on science, which he taught in Pisay's main campus for over 3 decades.

The warm and friendly conversation soon turned into small random quizzes, with Angeles asking children simple addition or multiplication questions.

"Tinatanong ko pangalan nila at anong grade na sila. Kapag nagsabing Grade 3 po, tatanungin ko sila, sige nga sagutin mo ako, 6+9?", he said.

"Eventually, kakasagot, nagsabi na sila, 'Lolo turuan mo kami!' It started like that," he added.

(I ask them their names and what grade level they are in. When they say Grade 3, I ask them, what is 6 plus 9? Eventually, they answer and tell me, 'Lolo, teach us!')

What started as a small group of 2 to 4 children turned to a group of about 15, ranging from as young as grade 1 to as old as grade 7.

Angeles said the children are all enrolled in school, and he only gives them supplemental lessons to enhance their mastery of a subject.

"Incidental learning lang, hindi sobrang formal. Bine-base ko rin sa tinuturo ng teacher. Minsan sabi nag-addition na sila ganon, so tatanungin ko addition. Supplement lang," he said.

"Ang goal ko is mawala na yung paggamit ng fingers in counting pag-addition. Para master nila," he added.

(It's only incidental learning, not too formal. I also base it on what the teacher's lessons. When they say they have taken up addition, I ask them about addition. My goal is that they no longer have to rely on using their fingers to count for addition, so they could master it.)

Angeles said he felt happy with the children's company, that the lessons became a daily routine. He would ask the kids to gather before sundown at 4:30 to 5 p.m. But he said some would knock at his door as early as 2 p.m.

"Hindi naman lagi silang lahat eh bumabalik, minsan 8 lang, minsan 10. May iba rin sila ginagawa eh, minsan nag-aalaga ng baby na kapatid, minsan inuutusan ng magulang," he said.

(Not all of them return at the same time, sometimes there will only be 8, other times 10. They have other things to do, taking care of their sibling or running an errand for their parents.)

A group of children review their lessons with the help of retired teacher Delfin Angeles outside his home. Photo courtesy of Carmela Angeles

The lessons cover math, science, history, reading and English, and even art.

"Tinuturuan ko sila ng pambansang bayani, pambansang bulaklak, sagisag ng Pilipinas. Mahilig din sila mag-color ng rainbow," Angeles fondly recalled.

(I teach them about the national hero, flower, the Philippine symbol. They are also fond of coloring rainbows.)

Angeles said he enjoys spending time with the kids, who would sometimes request for more than his usual one-page lessons.

"Natutuwa ako, masaya ako, maganda response nila. Tinitingnan ko perseverance nila eh, nakaka-encourage na sila ang interested talaga."

(I am happy that their response is good. I look at their perseverance, it's encouraging that they are really interested to learn.)

FAMILY OF TEACHERS

Angeles came from a family of teachers. He said both his parents were teachers in a nearby elementary school.

For a time, his brother and sister also taught in science high schools. He had formal education training in Don Bosco.

Most of Angeles' life was spent in Pisay, where he taught integrated science, earth science, and physics.

He said he draw inspiration from his parents, who would randomly test his knowledge on geography and arithmetic when he was younger.

"Pag kumakain kami, yung mommy ko, tatanungin ako, anong vitamins ang nakukuha sa kalabasa? Vitamin A! Pag ang tatay ko naman, dadaan ka sa harap niya, sasabihin niya, sagutin mo muna tanong ko, what is 6 times 12? Pag nakasagot ako, okay I can go out and play," he recalled.

(When we eat, mommy would ask, what are the vitamins you can get from squash? I'd answer vitamin A! If I pass by my father, he would ask, what is 6 times 12? If I answer correctly, I can go out and play.)

Now that he's gone viral, several of his former students reached out to him and donated books, toys, and school supplies for the kids.

Angeles said he would not stop teaching as long as the children kept coming back.

Asked what could be the biggest lesson he could teach, Angeles said it was more than science or equations.

"Stay happy, lagi maging masaya. Don't do wrong things, wag kayong gagawa ng mali. Focus on your studies," he said.

