A teacher interacts with her students attending their online class at the Ricardo P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Taguig City on December 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA⁠— President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a law that aims to improve the quality of teachers' education in the country, Malacañang said on Friday.

The President signed Republic Act No. 11713, which establishes a scholarship program for students who want to become educators. The law also enhanced the Teacher Education Council (TEC).

Under the law, government will boost quality education and training of teachers through the said scholarship. It also aims to improve teaching schools by making a competitive, responsive, collaborative roadmap for teacher education.

The law stated that the TEC will lead teachers, school leaders across PH who are pursuing their graduate degree programs by "providing a dynamic, modern, equitable education system."

It also mandates designation of at least 1 teacher education institution (TEI), or Commission on Higher Education-recognized schools offering teacher education degree programs, as Center of Excellence in Special Needs Education in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.

Non-profit group Philippine Business for Education (PBed) in 2020 urged government to make the teaching profession appealing to overachieving high school students, in a bid to improve the country's teachers education.

The organization added that there was a need to increase the number of "high-quality" schools for teaching.

Based on PBEd data as of 2020, out of 1,572 TEIs in the country, only 74 were accredited as center of excellence (COE) and center of development (COD).

— with a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News