MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday joined calls for the government to prioritize the implementation of a law that would improve the quality of teacher education in the country.

In a statement, CHR Executive Director Jacqueline de Guia said the commission supported an earlier appeal made by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Last Monday, Gatchalian, who is expected to remain as chairman of the Senate basic education committee in the incoming 19th Congress, said the Department of Education (DepEd) should prioritize the "immediate and effective implementation" of Republic Act No. 11713 or the Excellence in Teacher Education Act.

The new law seeks to revamp the Teacher Education Council and boost the quality of teacher education, which officials believe will help improve education quality.

"Teachers are the lifeblood of fulfilling the right to education. Providing excellent teacher education is essential to elevating the quality of education in our country," De Guia said in her statement.

"Thus, the Commission on Human Rights joins the call of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian to the next administration to prioritize the implementation of the RA 11713," she said.

The law mandates the establishment of centers of excellence (COE) for teacher education in each region, which the CHR said would "provide innovative and relevant education and training programs for incoming and current teachers."

"CHR is hopeful that this intensified preparation for incoming and current teachers will respond to the needs in the basic education sector," De Guia said.

De Guia also cited the provision of scholarships for students who want to become educators.

"This (scholarship) will help attract more young people to pursue teaching while also promoting equal opportunity to earn an education degree, especially among less privileged students," she said.

In 2020, the Philippine Business for Education reported that out of 1,572 teacher education institutions in the country, only 74 were accredited as COE or center of development.

