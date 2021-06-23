PNP-IAS seeks dismissal of cop who killed old woman in QC

The Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest June 1, 2021. Zinampan is the suspect in the viral video of a shooting of a 52-year old woman. Courtesy of PNP-PIO/file

MANILA - The Philippine National Police's Internal Affairs Section (PNP-IAS) is recommending the dismissal from the service of the police officer who shot dead a woman in Quezon City in May.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement Wednesday that IAS has already come up with a resolution recommending the dismissal of Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan but he has yet to receive the copy of the document.

"As a matter of procedure and policy, all IAS Resolutions pass through the Discipline, Law and Order Division (DLOD) which is under the Directorate for Personnel Records and Management (DPRM). It is the DLOD, DPRM which is mandated to review, and draft the decision, on all IAS recommendations before they are forwarded to the Office of the Chief PNP for approval," he explained.

Eleazar said he directed the DPRM to hasten the review and drafting of the decision on Zinampan's case.

"But just what I stated before, I will uphold whatever the recommendation of the IAS with regard to this case," he said.

Zinampan was caught in a viral video grabbing victim Lilybeth Valdez by the hair before shooting her in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City last May 31.

He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Eleazar earlier vowed to dismiss Zinampan from the service.

President Rodrigo Duterte also had assured that the police officer will go to prison.

Aside from an administrative case, murder charges were also filed against Zinampan over the killing.

