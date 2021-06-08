Duterte says he will ensure killer cop will go to prison for murder of old woman

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he will ensure that the police officer who shot dead a woman in Quezon City last week will go to prison.

According to Duterte, he will defend a policeman or a soldier if they kill in the line of duty, but not if they intentionally commit murder while drunk.

"They have to pay. Ang aking rule is if you are a military man, you are a policeman, you do your duty in accordance with law tapos nasabit ka, I will defend you," Duterte said in an interview with Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who endorsed him for president in 2016.

"Pero itong policeman na lasing ka, torpe ka tapos papatay ka pa ng tao, ah kung nandiyan ako, papatayin kita. Wala kang silbi," Duterte said, adding that he used to beat up errant police officers when he was still Davao City mayor.

(But this policeman, if you are drunk and you will kill others, ah if I were there, I will kill you. You are worthless.)

Duterte and Quiboloy were apparently referring to Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, who was caught in a now-viral video grabbing victim Lilybeth Valdez by the hair before shooting her in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City last May 31. He was supposedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Duterte said he will ensure that Zinampan will go to jail.

"'Yan makulong talaga 'yan. Makulong talaga 'yan, sigurado. I will see to it na makulong," he said.

(He will go to jail, that's for sure. I will see to it that he goes to jail.)

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar earlier vowed to dismiss Zinampan from the service. Criminal and administrative cases will also be filed against him.

