'Karumal-dumal': PNP chief vows dismissal for cop who killed woman in QC

The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, presents Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan to the media after his arrest on June 1, 2021. PNP-PIO, Handout

MANILA - The chief of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday vowed to immediately dismiss from service a policeman who shot and killed a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City.

"Karumal-dumal at hindi katanggap-tanggap ito dahil pulis dapat ang nagpo-protekta sa ating mga kababayan, at hindi ang nag-a-astang kriminal laban sa kanila,” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

(This is heinous and unacceptable because the police should protect the public and not act like criminals.)

Criminal and administrative cases will also be filed against Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, who is assigned at the Police Security Protection Group.

Zinampan was caught in a now-viral video grabbing victim Lilybeth Valdez by the hair before shooting her in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City Monday. He was supposedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Eleazar assured the Valdez family they would get justice.

"On behalf of the men and women of the PNP, taus-puso po akong nakikiramay sa pamilya at humihingi ng paumanhin sa inasal ni Police Master Sergeant Zinampan (I sincerely condole with the family and ask for apology for what Police Master Sergeant Zinampan did)," he said.

"Makakaasa ang pamilya na hindi ko palalampasin ito at personal kong tutukan ang mga kaso upang mabigyan nang hustisya ang biktima."

(The family can be assured that I will not let this pass and I will personally attend to the case to give justice to the family.)

Eleazar said he would aggressively push for massive reform in the police force's recruitment process, saying that corruption and the padrino (patron) system in PNP is the reason why undeserving applicants can enter the police service.

"Humihingi din ako ng paumanhin sa ating mga kababayan sa inasal ng kriminal na pulis na ito," he said.

(I apologize to the public for the action of this criminal of a policeman.)

"Iilan lang ang mga bugok na ito sa aming hanay kaya makakaasa kayo na gagawin ko ang lahat ng aking makakaya upang itama ang mga kamaliang ito para sa proteksyon ng aming organisasyon at para maibalik ang tiwala na taumbayan sa kanilang kapulisan," he added.

(They are only few in our ranks that's why you can be assured I will do everything to correct this for the protection of our organization and restore the trust of the public.)