Marcos declares June 20 as National Refugee Day

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has declared June 20 as National Refugee Day, as the Philippines aims to promote an environment suitable to those who flee their country of origin.

In signing Proclamation No. 265 on June 20, 2023, Marcos cited the country's "longstanding humanitarian tradition of opening its arms to those who seek safety."

He also noted former President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order No. 163 signed last year, which institutionalized protection services for stateless people, refugees, and asylum seekers.

"The government recognizes the necessity for a national observance of the 'World Refugee Day' to protect and uphold the rights of refugees, stateless persons, and asylum seekers, and increase awareness and recognition of their welfare, needs, and vulnerabilities," said Marcos.

Over 100 million people, he said, are forced to run away from their country of origin globally. The Philippines currently hosts around 264,000 persons of concern.

The move is also in line with the Philippine Development Plan

2023-2028, as the country aims to "continuously protect and pursue sustainable and durable solutions" to refugees and persons of concern by giving them programs that could help their needs most especially during violence or conflicts.

Proclamation No. 265 covers all government agencies and instrumentalities, government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, and all local government units.

The order comes amid discussions on the United States' request for the Philippines to temporarily host Afghans. Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said last week this was still being evaluated.