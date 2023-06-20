MULTIMEDIA

Nine waves of refugees in the Philippines

The Philippines is reviewing a US proposal to temporarily house thousands of Afghans awaiting resettlement in the United States.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said under the proposal, Afghans who had worked for the US government would be issued special immigration visas to be processed at a facility in the Philippines.

US and allied forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021 to end America's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country in the chaotic evacuation of August 2021.

Here are some instances when the Philippines opened its doors to displaced people until they could find a new home.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

