MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte this week signed an executive order that institutionalized protection services for stateless people, refugees, and asylum seekers, a document showed on Wednesday.

Executive Order No. 163, signed on Feb. 28, establishes an Inter-agency Committee on the Protection of Refugees, Stateless Persons, and Asylum Seekers headed by the Justice secretary, with the head of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as vice-chairperson.

The heads of Department of Foreign Affairs, Public Attorney's Office, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are among the members of the committee.

Based on the EO, the committee's main purpose is to help said individuals access services in line with relevant laws, and "improve" their access to courts, healthcare programs, documentation, and skills and livelihood opportunities.

The committee, according to the document, will also be coordinating with the United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees and conduct trainings and capability-building activities.

Referral systems and a database should also be in place for the monitoring of these people, it showed.

The committee may also tap non-government organizations, civil society groups, and religious groups, to help stateless people and refugees alike to be integrated into the Filipino society.

The EO comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing more than half a million people to seek safety in neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Philippines is a state party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, the 1954 UN Convention on Statelessness, and the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.



The Russian invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - has failed to achieve the decisive early gains that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have hoped for.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES