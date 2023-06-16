US President Joe Biden with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting at the oval office of the White House in Washington D.C. on May 01, 2023. Kj Rosales,PPA/pool/file

MANILA — The United States' proposal for the Philippines to temporarily host Afghans refugees is still being evaluated, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Friday, as a couple of senators raise their concerns on the proposal.

Garafil was commenting on Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo's statement that the request was made by US President Joe Biden during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's US visit in May.

"It's a request from the United States government. The request is currently under evaluation," Garafil told Palace reporters.

Manalo and Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier in the day confirmed to senators that the US government sent a formal letter to the Philippine Embassy in October 2022.

The letter requested the government to allow Afghans and their families who had worked for the US government to enter the Philippines and be provided with temporary housing while waiting for their special immigrant visa.

Around 50,000 to 60,000 Afghans are still waiting for their special immigrant visas, Romualdez said during a Senate inquiry on the matter.

But Senator Imee Marcos, sister of Marcos Jr., voiced her opposition on the proposal, saying she was worried for the country's security.

"Pinangangambahan ng ating security groups na baka maging target ang Pilipinas ng mga kagalit or kaugnay ng Al Qaeda, ng Taliban. Alam naman natin, may pro-ISIS factions sa rebels sa Mindanao kaya't importante na nagkakaintindihan tayo," said Marcos.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian had said he sees the need to investigate the matter and be briefed in full about the United States' request.

US and allied forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021 to end America's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country in the chaotic evacuation of August 2021.

Many of those who had worked with the ousted Western-backed government arrived in the United States seeking resettlement under a special immigrant visa program.

But thousands were also left behind, waiting for their visas to be processed.

— with a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse