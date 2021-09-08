Philippines welcoming Afghan refugees, Locsin says

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said the Philippines is welcoming Afghan nationals who are seeking asylum following the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.

Locsin declined to give further details, only thanking Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, Paul Dominguez, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vince Dizon for bringing the matter to the "DFA & DOJ’s attention."

"We stay steady where others waver: tonight we welcome Afghan nationals including women & kids seeking refuge. Our doors are open to those fleeing, conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death. Thank you Sonny & Paul Dominguez, Vince Dizon for bring this to DFA & DOJ’s attention,” Locsin tweeted.

"No further information will be provided the public for the refugees safety and privacy. So, media, don’t bother any of us. The matter is closed. We’re not interested in publicity or thanks. This is done so one can look at himself in the mirror. Period," he added.

Locsin earlier said that the Philippines will not accept refugees from Afghanistan unless it is made through a government to government arrangement and through the respective countries' Foreign or Justice Ministers, "especially of the UK, the US and other Western countries most active in the evacuation."