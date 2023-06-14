Senators raise more questions on PH-US 'deal' to house Afghan refugees

Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Wednesday continued to press for details about the real identity of some Afghans which the United States government is requesting the Philippine government to accommodate.

Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., issued the question after Philippine Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Jose Manuel Babe Romualdez stated that the US government’s request only involves their former employees and their families “whose lives are in danger” in Afghanistan.

“More contradictory and confusing. Can’t wait for Senate inquiry,” the senator said.

But it was not only Marcos who is now questioning the supposed agreement.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said he sees the need to investigate the matter and be briefed in full about the United States' request.

Gatchalian stressed that he doesn’t mind helping foreigners like Afghans, especially if they are “qualified and don’t have criminal records.”

But he wants to understand the cost or logistics that the Philippine government will have to shoulder for the act.

“Ang Afganistan nasa Middle East yan, tapos dadalhin dito sa atin... Yung gasolina lang na papunta rito mas mahal na yun. Number two, saan ipo-process, we don’t know how many people ang pinagu-usapan natin. Saan sila titira? Bibigyan ba sila ng visa? May mga ganung logistical issue that we need to think about,” Gatchalian told journalists.

Gatchalian noted there are other countries nearer Afghanistan that can host the refugees.

The Senate is set to hold a public hearing on the matter on Friday.