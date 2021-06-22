Shot, stripped: Mom of autistic teen shot by cop denies it was 'accidental shooting'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The mother of an 18-year-old teen on the autism spectrum who was shot dead by a cop in Valenzuela City last month denied Tuesday claims that the shooting was an accident.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Helen Arnigo, mother of slain teen Edwin Arnigo, said the shooting was not an accident because the police officer, Senior Master Sgt. Cristopher Salcedo, shot twice.

Police have claimed Arnigo tried to snatch the policeman’s gun, which led to the "accidental shooting" last May 23.

“Kasi hindi naman masabi na aksidente 'yun kasi nagpaputok po una tapos pangalawa doon na sa katawan ng anak ko kaya interesado siyang pumatay ng tao, dahil kung ‘di siya interesadong pumatay ng tao dapat hindi siya nagpapaputok ng una. Pangalawang putok doon na sa katawan ng anak ko kaya on the spot talaga patay agad 'yung anak ko. Wala na nung naabutan ng asawa ko at mga anak. Wala na talagang buhay 'yung anak ko,” she said.

(You can't say it was an accident because he fired first and the second shot he fired on my son’s body and if he was not interested in killing anyone then he shouldn’t have fired the first bullet. The second shot killed my son on the spot. He was dead when my husband and another son got to him.)

She earlier cited a witness who claimed Salcedo was surprised after seeing Arnigo running during the May 23 police raid of an illegal cockfighting session. The witness, she said, claimed that Salcedo grabbed Arnigo before shooting him.

She added that several witnesses have come forward to give their testimonies. One witness is with the NBI, she added.

In the interview, Helen Arnigo said the hearing into the incident is set to be scheduled this week. She said the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are focused on the investigation into the death of her child.



“Ngayong Linggo daw po baka mag-umpisa na rin daw ang hearing kaya lang hindi hindi ko alam kung anong araw. Basta sabi sa amin talagang bigla na lang po kaming kokontakin kung talagang kailangang magharap-harap daw po,” she said.

(They said the hearing would start this week but we don’t have the exact date, they just said that we will receive a call.)

Meanwhile, the family is also hoping to find the victim’s shirt which had gone missing after the incident. She said her son was wearing a shirt when he was shot and fell. But when policemen dragged him near the cockfighting area, he was no longer wearing a shirt.

“Hinubaran po nila. Nung dinala ng anak ko sa ospital wala na pong suot na damit 'yung anak ko na pang itaas, pang ibaba lang talaga 'yung mayroon. Kaya talaga pong tinapon nila, sinunog o nilibing. Parang ganun po talaga ang ginawa nila kasi nandoon po yung ebidensiya sa damit ng anak ko,” she stressed.

(They removed it. When my son was brought to the hospital, he was no longer wearing a shirt. Maybe they threw it, burned it or buried it because the evidence is there on my son’s shirt.)

