PNP vows cooperation in probe into slay of teen with autism

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—It was a quiet and sorrowful Tuesday night in Valenzuela City as a family mourned the death of 18-year-old Edwin Arnigo, who was shot dead by policemen last Sunday.

Arnigo was shot dead in an alleged scuffle in Valenzuela Police's raid of an illegal cockfighting session last Sunday. Police said Arnigo tried to snatch a policeman's gun and that led to the accidental shooting of the victim, which his family disputed.

"Nangako naman sila na di titigil at gagawin ang lahat para makamit hustisya sa anak ko lalo magkababayan sila ng mister ko. Sabi tutulungan kami hanggang sa huli . . . Di pa rin ako makapaniwala, di ako makakain. Wala na anak ko," the victim's mother Helen told ABS-CBN News.

(The PNP promised us that they will not stop until justice is served, especially because they come from the same town as my husband. They said they'll help us 'til the end . . . I still can't believe that my son is gone. I couldn't eat.)

Officials of the Philippine National Police visited and condoled with the family on the first night of the wake Tuesday.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar did not give a statement while Valenzuela Police chief Col. Ramchrisen Haveria told the Arnigos they would do everything they can to bring justice.

"Magtiwala sila sa police dahil gaya ng sinabi ng Chief PNP, hindi naman yan pagtatakpan. Kung sila ay nagkamali, syempre dapat sagutin nila," Haveria said.

(Trust the police, as the PNP chief said, we will not coddle the guilty. If they were in the wrong, they should be held accountable.)

The victim's remains underwent autopsy and a paraffin test is set to be done Wednesday.

The PNP has also denied ABS-CBN News' multiple requests to speak to the police officer involved in the shooting who has been placed under restrictive custody at the Northern Police District Headquarters, while 3 other policemen have been relieved.

Arnigo is set to be buried on Sunday.