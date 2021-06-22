Robredo opens ‘vaccination express’ for riders in Manila

Economic frontliners receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express site, led by the Office of the Vice President and the Manila LGU, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Bay parking in Manila on June 22, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday opened a “vaccine express” for riders in Manila in a bid to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for essential workers in the country's virus epicenter.

Tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders are urged to register and go to their hub located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The hub will run starting Tuesday until Wednesday, June 23.

“Tricycle, pedicab, o delivery rider ka ba? Taga-Maynila ka ba? Magpre-register na sa https://www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph, tapos tara sa Vaccine Express! June 22 at 23 sa Cultural Center of the Philippines!” Robredo said.

“Thank you kay Mayor Isko at sa mga kasama niya sa Manila LGU! Thank you, partners— CCP, UBE Express, Smart! Thank you sa ating mga volunteers at long-time #AngatBuhay partners," Robredo added.

Drivers for public transportation including riders for food and beverage belong to the economic frontliners priority list for vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the tally of ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the country has administered 8,407,342 vaccine doses.

The Philippine government is aiming to innoculate 58 million people by the end of 2021 to achieve herd protection.

RELATED VIDEO: