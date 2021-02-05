LIST: Sub-groups in COVID-19 vaccination priority

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Authorities have approved priority sub-groups for the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive, which could start this February, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) adopted the following priority population groups for vaccination, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 years old and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, Social Workers

B2: Other Government Workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other Remaining Workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups

The selection of priority areas for the inoculation is based on active coronavirus infections, attack rate per 100,000 population, population density, readiness of local governments, and cold chain facilities, Roque said in a public briefing.

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines from US-based Pfizer, which the Philippines is expected to receive this month, will go to health workers in the facilities below, in the following order, he said.

COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

COVID-19 referral hospitals

Other hospitals of the health department

Local government hospitals

Hospitals for uniformed personnel

Private hospitals

The Philippines aims to inoculate two-thirds of its population or around 70 million people against the novel coronavirus this year. It has lagged behind some of its regional peers in launching its vaccination drive.

The country has over 531,000 coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia.

Video courtesy of PTV