Construction of 3rd Candaba viaduct underway

The groundbreaking of 5-km Candaba 3rd Viaduct between Pampanga and Bulacan was conducted Wednesday. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN — A third viaduct for those passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is underway.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) and NLEX Corporation broke ground for the viaduct structure at Barangay Dulong Malabon in Pulilan, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 21.

The third Candaba viaduct will be built between two existing viaduct structures, adding inner and outer shoulders to the three lanes in each direction, increasing travel speed to 60-80 kph from 40-60 kph.

The project is eyed for completion by November 2024.

The structure is expected to increase the road capacity of the entire Candaba viaduct from three lanes without shoulders to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction.

MPTC President Rogelio Singson explained that the existing viaducts are beyond its “useful” life and that these will undergo rehabilitation soon.

Class 3 vehicles or large trucks will be directed to the new bridge so that the old structures will be relieved of heavy loads.

“Retoke-retoke na lang ang ginagawa dyan (existing viaducts). What is going to happen is we need to put additional viaduct sa gitna so easily additional 30 or 50 percent kasi pwede ka na mag-additional zipper lanes,” Singson said.

The tollways management has sought the assistance of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the continuous construction of the third Candaba viaduct right-of-way issues.

“Nandyan kami, hihingin lang namin sa kanila yung masterplan,” DPWH Region III Director Engr. Roseller Tolentino said.

The 5-kilometer existing viaducts, traversing Candaba Swamp, connect the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

Initially, it was built with a 2 by 2 configuration (two lanes for each direction), but was then converted in 2017 to a 2 by 3 to maximize capacity.

The existing viaducts serve an estimated 80,000 motorists daily.

“Soon, wala ng barriers. But that would mean changing all the roadside information, backroom operations, commercial operations because we also want to be seamless,” Singson said.

NLEX Corporation said they have been upgrading the viaduct since 2005.

Some of the works completed were pavement resurfacing; bridge link slab, girder, and deck replacement; girder and column strengthening; and construction of lay-bys or emergency stops in both northbound and southbound directions of the bridge.

Reason of the toll hike?

Singson clarified that the recent toll hike is not related to the start of construction of the P7.89-billion Candaba viaduct.

“Na-timing lang sa groundbreaking. We cannot advance the cost. We cannot go to a regulator to say 'oh ito gagawin pa lang namin i-advance na (ang bayad).' Hindi pwede. Ang hinahabol namin na increase which is 11 percent ay 'yung piso doon ay galing pa ng 2012 at saka 'yung P6 ay galing sa 2018 at 2020 (toll hike) application so wala pa ito. Pag natapos na saka kami mag-apply,” Singson said.

The MPTC head also said he met with Senator Koko Pimentel to explain the toll increase.

“I went to see Sen. Pimentel yesterday to explain. Simple lang explanation ko, kaya ganito 'yan kasi hindi binigay nung panahon na nag-apply. If you compare it to the time that you saved, the convenience and the cost that you saved 'yung increase namin maliit lang,” Singson said.

RELATED VIDEO: