NLEX toll rate hike 'long overdue': MPTC

MANILA — Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said on Friday the approved toll hike for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) was long overdue despite calls to suspend its implementation.

The hike is based on NLEX's periodic toll rate adjustment petitions for 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020, MPTC President and CEO Rogelio Singson said.

The expressway is allowed to file a petition to increase toll rates every two years based on the contract between the company and the government under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

“These are the contractual obligations of the government. Hindi naman namin inimbento ito. This (increase) was granted to us when we signed the concession agreement. Now if the government wants to encourage more PPP projects, sa akin, respect the provisions of the contract—minimum naman 'yun," Singsod said.

"What we are asking for is what is provided for and our right to petition for tariff adjustment. Hindi nga ibinibigay yung buo,” he added.



Under the new toll matrix, motorists traveling anywhere within the open system will pay an additional P7 for Class 1 vehicles or regular cars and SUVs, P17 for Class 2 vehicles or buses and small trucks, and P19.00 for Class 3 vehicles or large trucks.

The open system is from Metro Manila in the cities of Navotas, Valenzuela, and Caloocan to Marilao, Bulacan, while the closed system covers the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan, and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga including Subic-Tipo.

Those passing through NLEX end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay an additional P33 for Class 1, P81 for Class 2, and P98 for Class 3 vehicles.

Singson pointed out that the increases were only a part of the hike petitions since 2012.

For the P7 hike for Class 1 vehicles, P1 comes from the last tranche of the 2012 petition, and the remaining P6 is half of the 2018 and 2020 petitions. Class 1 vehicles should be charged an additional P13 if the contractual obligation is followed.

Singson said that even with the new rates, motorists save on fuel by traversing NLEx instead of toll-free roads.

“Isipin niyo kung magkano ang natitipid nila (motorists) in terms of converting that toll to the cost of 2 liters of diesel. One liter today is about P54, 2 liters is already over a hundred pesos. What are they (motorists) paying for? P69," he explained.

"Isipin niyo kung magkano ang nase-save nila by going through the toll sa expressway. They have a choice they can go to the toll-free roads, and I’m sure they will spend more than 2 liters on those local roads. So that’s we’re coming from," he added.

NLEX Corporation, in a statement, said it started the preliminary works for the Candaba Third Viaduct and was eyeing to expand the NLEX San Fernando to Sta. Ines, which would help address the increase in the volume of vehicles using the expressway.

It added that NLEX completed several improvements from 2018 to 2020, including the San Fernando NB exit expansion, Meycauayan NB and Balintawak SB drainage enhancements, San Simon and Sta. Rita Bridge retrofitting, Mindanao signalization, Mapulang Lupa Pedestrian/Tricycle Overpass, expansion of toll plazas in Pampanga, toll system and equipment enhancements, and upgrading of roadway lighting and signages.

NO TURNING BACK

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) stands by its decision to approve and continue the NLEX toll hike, despite calls to put it on hold. The agency explained that MPTC posted a P1.6 million surety bond, which could be used if the regulator finds that the rates should have been lower.

“These are provisionally-approved adjustments. Kahit po may maghain ng petition for us to review sa aming tanggapan ngayon ay hindi po 'yun sapat para pigilin ang pagpapatupad ng additional toll fee,” TRB Spokesperson Julius Corpuz said.

(Even if someone files a petition for us to review it, that is not enough to stop the implementation of the additional toll fee.)

“Ni-require po namin sila mag-post ng surety bond… Kung saka-sakali man sa ating pag-aaral o pagsusuri nitong muli ng mga toll fees na ito eh meron 'yang hindi dapat kalaki… 'yun pong labis na nakolektang iba ay ibabalik natin 'yan sa mga motorista by taking that from the surety bond,” he added.

(But we required them to post a surety bond. If we find out that the toll shouldn't have been that big, the excess collection would be returned to the motorists by taking that from the surety bond.)

Senators Grace Poe and Koko Pimentel on Tuesday asked the TRB and the MPTC to explain the toll rate adjustment for NLEX in detail. They also called for the suspension of the toll hike and to prioritize addressing traffic congestion and express services instead.

The TRB explained that no one filed a petition to object or review when the announcement was published in 2021 and in April.

"Tatlong beses naming naipalathala itong petition na ito… Nag-abang po kami ng posibleng maghahain ng petition for objections at petitions for review subalit sa ngayon po kasi wala pa pong nagfa-file,” Corpuz said.

(We published this petition thrice. We waited for petitions for objection or review, but no one filed.)

The TRB also defended NLEX on the traffic congestion issue raised by lawmakers.

“Sa NLEX po hindi po 'yan ang dahilan kaya nagta-trrafic soon sa paglabas sa northbound exit ng Meycauayan dahil wala naman pong singilan doon, walang toll booth doon para magpagaan. Ang problema po dun ay 'yung local road. Umunlad po nang husto ang industriya sa Meycauayan noong magluwag po tayo sa pandemya,” Corpuz explained.

(NLEX is not the cause of traffic congestion in the Meycauayan northbound exit. The problem there is the local road. Meycauayan industries flourished rapidly when re eased pandemic restriction.)

The agency said the second and last tranche of the hike for NLEX could be implemented next year.

