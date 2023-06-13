NLEX rate hike on June 15 approved by toll board: MPIC

MANILA — Metro Pacific Investment Corp said on Tuesday the Toll Regulatory Board has approved the proposed toll hike for the North Luzon Expressway.

NLEX is operated by NLEX Corp, which is a subsidiary of MPIC.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists traveling anywhere within the open system, from Metro Manila to Marilao, Bulacan, will pay an additional P7 for Class 1 vehicles, P17 for Class 2 vehicles, and P19 for Class 3 vehicles, MPIC told the stock exchange.

"The TRB has approved the toll rate adjustment for NLEX and authorized the implementation of an additional P7 in the open system and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system," MPIC said.

MPIC said the adjustments would take effect on June 15.

It said the new rates were part of the authorized NLEX periodic adjustments due in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

"The TRB allowed NLEX to collect this year the fourth and last tranche of the 2012 and 2014 periodic adjustments and only half of the 2018 and 2020 increases to help mitigate the effect of the toll increase to users of the expressway," it said.

Discounts granted to public utility jeepneys (PUJs) under the NLEX Pass-ada discount as well as rebate programs will continue, MPIC said.

The toll adjustments will allow NLEX to continue improving the facility, MPIC said.

RELATED VIDEO