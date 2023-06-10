NLEX toll fees to increase starting June 15

Traffic builds up at the Bocaue Toll Plaza along the North Luzon Expressway on Holy Wednesday March 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Starting Thursday, June 15, motorists will see an increase in toll fees when passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

In a statement, NLEX Corp., which manages the highway, said it will implement the toll rate adjustment approved by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

An additional P7 will be collected in the open system, while P0.36 per kilometer will be collected in the closed system.

Under the new toll fee matrix, Class 1 vehicles will pay an additional P7, P17 for Class 2 vehicles and P19 for Class 3 vehicles.

The open system covers cities in Metro Manila (Navotas, Valenzuela, and Caloocan) to Marilao, Bulacan, while the closed system covers the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, including Subic-Tipo.

Those traveling the NLEX end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay an additional P33 for Class 1, P81 for Class 2 and P98 for Class 3 vehicles.

The new rates were part of the authorized NLEX periodic adjustments due in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. This year's adjustment is the fourth and last tranche of the 2012 and 2014 adjustments, and only half of the 2018 and 2020 increases, which was implemented to "curb the existing inflationary situation and cushion their impact on the users of the expressway."

NLEX also said it will continue to honor the discount and rebate given to public utility jeepneys (PUJs) under the NLEX Pass-ada and Tsuper Card programs.

