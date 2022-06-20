Vice President-elect Sara Duterte hugs her father President Rodrigo Duterte after taking her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY — Incoming Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday disclosed the brief conversation she had with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, during her inauguration as the Philippines' second-highest official.

During the event on Sunday, the father and daughter were seen hugging onstage, which came as a surprise to some after she earlier said that she last spoke with the President almost a year ago.

"Sinabihan ko lang siya na, 'Salamat, Pa.' And then he said, 'Good luck,'" the incoming vice president told reporters here.

(I just told him, 'Thank you, Pa.')

The younger Duterte said she has yet to talk to her father about the possibility of giving him a role either in the Office of the Vice President or in the Department of Education, 2 offices which she would lead under the Marcos administration.

"PRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) and ako... We don't discuss trabaho and we don't discuss politics," she said.

"Kapag nagkikita kami, usually ang pinag-uusapan namin mga tsismis sa mga family members, mga tsismis sa paligid," she said. "Very normal 'yung relationship namin ni PRD. Hindi siya professional or businesslike."

(When we meet, we gossip about our family members and people around us. My relationship with PRD is very normal. It's neither professional nor businesslike.)

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, a decades-long aide of the Duterte family, earlier said that he asked the incumbent President to work as his legal consultant after his 6-year term ends on June 30.

While President Duterte is willing to take the job under his former special assistant, the chief executive is also open to other opportunities that may arise after he steps down as president, Go said.

SARA'S ADVISER?

Vice President Duterte said she has yet to pick her own set of advisers.

"Usually, sa akin since 2007, I based it on my gut feel and I usually scan the environment first bago ako nagde-decide politically," she said.

"I always welcome the input of politicians who are ahead of me, older than me because of the wisdom that they gained sa kanilang pagtratrabaho pero I don't really follow one specific person with regard to politics," she said.

(I usually scan the environment before I decide politically. I always welcome the input of politicians who are ahead of me, older than me because of the wisdom that they gained while working, but I don't really follow one specific person with regard to politics.)

The younger Duterte earlier said that she and her Lakas-CMD party often sought advice from its chairperson emeritus, former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The incoming Vice President is also close with the Garcia clan of Cebu. Later this month, she is expected to attend the oath-taking of ONE Cebu, the largest political alliance in the Philippines' most vote-rich province.