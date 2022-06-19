MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th VP of the Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte took her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines before Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19.

President Rodrigo Duterte, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and former President now congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal Arroyo were all in attendance as Davao's incumbent mayor was sworn in as the country’s next vice president. The inauguration was held 11 days before Duterte officially takes over on June 30.

Sara Duterte, who won the race in almost all of the country's regions, received over 32.2 million votes--the highest number of votes tallied in the vice presidential race in the history of Philippine elections. Duterte is the 3rd women vice president after former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and outgoing vice president Leni Robredo.

During her inauguration speech, VP-elect Sara Duterte committed to perform her duties by honoring God, her country, and family. Duterte also thanked her supporters.

Here are select images during the inauguration.

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte takes her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on Jun 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte hugs her father President Rodrigo Duterte after taking her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on Jun 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte shows a gesture of respect to her father President Rodrigo Duterte after taking her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on Jun 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte is joined by her parents, President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd from right) and Elizabeth Zimmerman (left) and Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando (right) during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte share a light moment with mother Elizabeth Zimmerman (right) as they watch Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando sign documents during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. RTVM screenshot Vice President-elect Sara Duterte delivers her speech after her oathtaking as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte shares the stage with her parents President Rodrigo Duterte (right) and Elizabeth Zimmerman (left) during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets President Rodrigo Duterte during the Vice President-elect Sara Duterte's inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte (2nd from left) greets President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Sen. Imee Marcos during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and son congressman-elect Sandro Marcos greet Vice President Sara Duterte and mother Elizabeth Zimmerman during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte’s family gestures to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte during photo opportunities after her inauguration ceremony in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President-elect Sara Duterte delivers her speech after her oathtaking as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News