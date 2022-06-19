DAVAO CITY - Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Sunday said he has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to be his legal consultant when his presidential term ends by the end of the month.

Duterte is still unsure what to do after he steps down as Philippine President on June 30, Go told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Vice President Sara Duterte.

"Nag-offer ako sa kaniya kung puwede ba, presidente siya at napakaliit naman na posisyon 'yung puwede kong mai-offer sa kaniya pero sabi ko, 'Mr. President, puwede ba kitang kunin kahit na consultant?'" the senator said.

"Pumayag naman po siya as legal consultant after his term na po sa July, pero isa lang po yun sa mga options niya," he said.

While Duterte is open to working under his former aide, Go said the President is also open to possible offers from other camps.

"Kung wala siyang ibang trabahong tatanggapin, sabi niya tatanggapin niya maging legal consultant sa aking munting opisina," he said.

"Malay niyo may biglang offer sa kaniya sa mataas na posisyon. I cannot speak on behalf of the president kung tatanggapin niya kung sa kaling may offer sa kaniya," he said.

President Duterte earlier said that he will be going back to teaching in his hometown Davao after his term ends later this month.

While Duterte is already 77-years-old, the former Davao City Mayor is used to working long hours, Go said.

"'Yun po ang isa sa mga problema niya ngayon: kung ano po ang gagawin niya after his term," he said.

"Knowing the President, talagang hinahanap po ng kaniyang katawan [ang trabaho]. Nasa DNA na po niya ang pagtratrabaho," he said.

Go was supposed to vie for the presidency in the 2022 national elections, but withdrew his bid, saying he did not want to be stuck between President Duterte and his daughter, Sara, who was also vying for a national post.

Go - who started his political career as an aide to Duterte decades ago - said that he is happy that another Davaoeño clinched one of the country's top post.

"Mahal ko po si Pangulong Duterte at mahal ko rin po ang pamilya niya," he said.

"Masaya po ako na another Davaoeño ang taos pusong magseserbisyo sa into."

- With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News