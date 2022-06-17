Marcos picks Enrile as Presidential Legal Counsel

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile during a meeting in Makati. Courtesy of Vic Rodriguez

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile as his presidential legal adviser, the incoming chief executive’s camp said, Friday.

The 98-year old veteran lawmaker has accepted the position, incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

Enrile said he would “devote [his] time and knowledge for the republic and for BBM because [he] wants him to succeed.”

Enrile served as Justice Secretary and Defense Minister under the administration of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father and namesake of the incoming president.

Enrile is also known as the architect and implementer of martial law, a period that saw thousands of human rights abuses against activists and critics of the Marcos administration.

Enrile eventually distanced himself from the Marcos family as thousands of Filipinos trooped along EDSA in 1986 to oust the dictator from Malacañang.

As a lawmaker, Enrile served as Senate President and presided over the impeachment trial of late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

