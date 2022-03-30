Former Philippine first lady and current Congress Representative Imelda Marcos with her children, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos and Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos attend her 85th birthday thankgiving mass at a church in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, 02 July 2014. Francis Malasig, EPA/FILE

MANILA - Aspiring presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and their estate administrators have failed to pay outstanding estate taxes valued at P203 billion, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Wednesday.

In a text message to the media, Dominguez said the Bureau of Internal Revenue, through Commissioner Caesar Dulay, made the confirmation after President Rodrigo Duterte reminded the agency to perform its mandate to collect taxes.

“BIR is collecting and demanded payment from the Marcos Estate Administrators. They have not paid. BIR will continue to consolidate the titles in favor of the government on those properties which have been levied upon," he said.

"The procedure may take time as it involves selling at public auction

to convert to cash. Bottomline Marcos does not take any steps to settle and pay because of pending litigation," he added.

On Saturday, Marcos Jr's spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez claimed that the tax liability is still pending in court. He also said the case is "all about politics."

Rodriguez said the ownership of the properties in question has yet to be settled.

The BIR earlier said it has sent the Marcos family a written demand to settle their estate tax liabilities.

In a recorded address aired earlier this week, Duterte said the BIR should be questioned on why some estate taxes have not been collected.

Acting spokesperson Martin Andanar, meanwhile, clarified that Duterte's statement was to remind the BIR "to act on its mandate - and that is to collect taxes."

RELATED VIDEO: