Enriles endorse Marcos Jr.’s run for presidency

The Enrile family on Saturday made official its endorsement of Partido Federal Pilipinas (PFP) presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Their show of support came after a meeting in Makati City, where they discussed plans for the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. will support Katrina Ponce Enrile, who is running for a congressional seat in Cagayan. Katrina is also the Cagayan provincial chair of the PFP.

Juan Ponce Enrile, 97, was the defense minister during the term of Marcos Jr.'s father, late dictator Ferdinand Sr.

According to political analysts, Cagayan is part of the Marcoses’ so-called Solid North where the family has traditionally received strong electoral support.