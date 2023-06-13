50 cops, including 2 generals face raps in 'biggest drug haul'

MANILA (UPDATE) — Fifty policemen, including two generals, face criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over their alleged involvement in the P6.7 billion shabu haul mess, the Department of Interior and Local Government said Tuesday.

The DILG said the policemen are accused of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, perjury, malversation of public property, and obstruction of justice.

The complaints were filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Police Commission (Napolcom) in connection with the seizure of 990 kilograms of shabu on October 8 last year in Manila.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos had dubbed the seizure as "probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines."

"Of these 50 respondents, 48 appeared on the CCTV video. And [an] additional 2 officers have been charged on the basis of conspiracy with the 48," Abalos said.

Last April, Abalos showed a video, on what “supposedly transpired” in the October 8, 2022 operation, saying that it showed a “different scenario” from the narration of facts submitted by the PNP in the documents filed in court and the testimonies given in Congress.

The drugs were seized from an establishment that was owned by PMSg. Rodolfo Mayo Jr.



Some police officers allegedly pilfered 42 kilograms of recovered shabu. The missing drugs were later recovered, prompting the PNP to investigate.

Abalos also earlier tagged 10 high-ranking policemen in the alleged cover-up of the arrest of Mayo in the drug haul.

Aside from criminal complaints, Napolcom is also pursuing administrative charges against the police officers.

The agency has completed its pre-charge investigation into the 48 policemen who were seen in a CCTV video.

A resolution on the probe is expected to be released in the next 15 days.

Also included in the case are four PNP officials who earlier filed courtesy resignations.

According to Napolcom Vice Chairperson Alberto Bernardo, additional cases could be filed against the policemen.

He added that more personnel could face charges over the shabu haul scandal.



