Dela Rosa ends shabu haul mess probe, clears ex-PNP chief

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Tuesday "cleared" former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. in the anomalies surrounding the controversial P6.7 billion shabu haul mess that took place under his watch.

"As far as my committee is concerned [Azurin is off the hook]," Dela Rosa said after concluding the Senate committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs probe into the controversial Oct. 2022 drug raid that yielded nearly a ton of shabu pegged at P6.7 billion.

According to Dela Rosa, the "cover up" happened without Azurin's knowledge.

"Inamin ni [former PNP Drug Enforcement Drug (PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Narciso] Domingo na yung spot report niya kay PNP chief na hindi kasama si Mayo ay purposeful daw," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa was pertaining to former police Mst. Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, the main suspect in the drug haul.

"Maybe doon sa level ni Domingo yung cover up," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said his panel will now start crafting its report, which would include recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

"Dapat walang nang mga bagong [pulis] ang ilagay diyan sa [PDEG]. Dapat yung mga exposed na sa normal police work bago sila ilagay dyan sa anti-drug unit," he said.

The senator, a former PNP chief, also lamented how the controversy has "damaged" the organization's reputation.

"Pag sinabi mong war on drugs, PNP talaga makikita... Considering PNP is the face of the war on drugs at ngayon nakitang PNP rin pala ang source of drugs, napakalaking damage ang nangyari," Dela Rosa said.

