Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa during the Senate hearing on the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Pasay City on May 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa is convinced there is a cover-up in the P6.7-billion shabu seized in Manila in October.

However, he told ANC Monday the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs is having a hard time determining the extent of the cover-up since the police officers involved are giving evasive answers during their inquiry.

"So far, there is really a cover-up but up to what extent ay hindi pa natin nafa-finalized because nga... based sa interviews na ginagawa natin, walang gustong magsabi ng katotohanan. Everyone is avoiding the truth," he told "Headstart".

Dela Rosa believes that drug syndicates and so-called "ninja cops" were emboldened when the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte ended.

He called for a continuity in anti-drug policies and in the internal cleansing of police force.

"Wala na silang takot ngayon dahil wala na si President Duterte. Bumabawi sila ngayon. 'Yung mga ninja cops ay nagre-recover. Kailangan natin talaga is continuity. Kung ganun ka kahigpit sa anti-drug mo, tuloy-tuloy 'yan," Dela Rosa said.

"Kasi continuous process itong internal cleansing ng PNP. Unang-una, dinoble na natin ang suweldo nila para hindi sila ma-tempt. Pero 'yun pa rin na-tempt pa rin sila.

"Drug is a very dirty commodity," he added.

During the hearing, Philippine National Police Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management chief Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz said Special Investigation Task Group 990 concluded that 49 members of the Drug Enforcement Group violated several laws during and after the raid.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos had said the drugs seized in the October 2022 operation was "probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines."