Probe still ongoing on PNP's 990-kg shabu haul

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said an investigation is still ongoing to solve the puzzle behind the 990-kilo drug haul discovered October last year.

“Patuloy ang pag-iimbestiga nung ating SITG 990 (Special Investigation Task Group 990) at isa nga sa tinututukan nila diyan ay paano nakarating doon sa WPD lending office na pag-aari ni (Sgt. Rodolfo) Mayo yung halos 1 tonelada na shabu na yun,” said PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Col. Redrico Maranan.

“Sabi nga ni (SITG 990) chairman diyan, si Gen. Ely Cruz, ay aatrasan natin yung investigation natin nang sa ganun makita natin saan ba nagmula talaga yung 990 na yun at paano yun nakarating doon sa opisina ni Mayo,” said Maranan.

Maranan said the PNP is now doing a complete background check on police operatives involved in the October 8, 2022 drug raid, as well as the pilferage of 42 kilos of shabu.

“Ongoing yan, yung pagkakaroon ng background check. Kasama sa recommendation nung SITG 990 na lahat ng PDEG personnel ay sumailalim sa lifestyle check,” said Maranan.

He said Cruz told legislators during Wednesday's congressional hearing that the recommendation of SITG 990 against 49 police operatives were already submitted to the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for filing of appropriate and administrative charges.

Maranan said all 49 police operatives are now at the Personnel Holding and Accounting Office (PHAO). The PNP added that the service firearms of the 49 police operatives were already surrendered.

The haul from the Oct. 2022 operation in Tondo amounted to more than P6.7 billion worth of suspected shabu.

The DILG earlier said the buy bust was possibly the biggest in the country’s history.

