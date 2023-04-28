Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers on Friday accused several policemen of "covering up" what really transpired during the Oct. 8, 2022 drug bust in Tondo that yielded nearly a ton of shabu worth P6.7 billion.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos had said the drugs seized in the October 2022 operation was "probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines."

Barbers, chairperson of the House panel on dangerous drugs, cited the supposed "inconsistencies" and conflicting statements of police officers present in the operation.

"Merong inconsistencies sa statement ng mga pulis... Naklaro sa aming isipan na mukang merong pinagtatakpan," Barbers told TeleRadyo.

(There were inconsistencies in the statement of the police. It was made clear to us that it seems they were covering up for someone.)

The lawmaker particularly noted of some cops' "attempt" to exonerate former Mst. Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

Barbers said part of the Oct. 2022 drug haul was seized from Mayo.

"Base sa aking nakita, narinig, at nabasa na mga testimonya at affidavit eh mukang klarong merong attempt na pagtakpan na hindi nahuli yung Sgt. Mayo kundi another person ang nahuli," Barbers said.

"Bakit nagkaroon ng isang toneladang shabu si Mayo sa kaniyang opisina? Yun ang malaking tanong. Matagal na sya sa drug enforcement group at karamihan sa mga nahuhuli ay involved sya," he said.

(Based on the testimonies and affidavits I read and heard, it seems that there was an attempt to cover up the arrest of Sgt. Mayo. How did he come to have a ton of shabu in his office? That is the big question. He has been with the drug enforcement group for a long time and he was involved in a majority of the arrest.)

Barbers said his panel was set to conduct another hearing to uncover the irregularities in the drug bust.

On Thursday, the PNP said investigation on the issue was still ongoing, while officers involved in the operation were being subjected to lifestyle check.

